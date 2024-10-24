Prince Harry's legal worries spring back following massive purchase

Prince Harry legal worries spring back following massive purchase

Prince Harry’s legal woes appear to strike back as Duke of Sussex receives another obstacle despite settling major case.

King Charles’ younger son, whose US visa immigration application came under scrutiny following his admission of drug use in the explosive memoir, Spare, is once again faces risk of legal action.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, previously took legal action against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) urging the authorities to release Harry's visa documents.

However, the case was closed in September after Judge Carl Nichols ruled in Harry’s favour stating that the Duke’s should remain private.

He stated that public’s interest in Harry’s immigration records is “outweighed by the duke’s privacy interest.”

The think tank has now submitted another application to “vacate” that ruling and is now forcing the officials for disclosing the private correspondence between the government department and the judge, via GB News.

“This Court should vacate its opinion and order, enter all ex parte correspondence on the docket, unseal ex parte correspondence consistent with the Opinion,” the filing read.

Heritage Foundation argued that this hindered their ability to fight their case. The lawyers said that it “severely compromises [Heritage's] ability to prepare arguments on appeal.”

They also claimed that there was “ample evidence of agency bad faith,” given that they brought a “unique” case “fraught with complexities.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s visa won’t be much of a problem for him as he recently purchased a luxurious holiday home in Portugal with wife Meghan Markle.

The big splurge may score him a ‘Golden Visa’ which will allow him easy access to all European nations, apart from UK.