BTS's Jin to pre-release first track from debut solo album 'Happy'

Jin has decided to reward his fans for their patience by pre-releasing a track from his highly anticipated debut album, Happy.
On Wednesday, October 23, BTS's agency BIGHIT Music announced the exciting news via their official Instagram account, revealing that the new song, I’ll Be There, will be released on Friday, October 25.
The agency also shared a vibrant teaser photo featuring Jin, 31, dressed in a white shirt layered with denim, posing against a blue backdrop. Behind him, the title "I’ll Be There" is displayed in cartoony yellow text.
In addition, a preview of the song's official music video has piqued fans’ anticipation.
Jin's upcoming album is slated for release on November 15 and will include six tracks centred around band music, with Running Wild as the lead single.
The album will also include Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I Will Come to You.
As the last member of BTS to release a solo album, following Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V, Jin's debut has been eagerly awaited by fans since his return from mandatory military service on June 12.
Jennifer Aniston’s secret lover is rumoured to be out of Hollywood, claims source
Violet Grohl steps into the spotlight amid Dave Grohl's family drama
Prince William chooses to stay in UK in absence of King Charles
Keanu Reeves speaks up about movie-making at 2024 London Literature Festival
Tom Holland recently confirmed that he will return as Spider-Man for the upcoming fourth instalment
James Haskell recounts a moment where Mike made a cheeky joke about Prince Harry