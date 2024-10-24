BTS's Jin to pre-release first track from debut solo album 'Happy'

BTS star Jin released a preview of the first music video from upcoming solo album 'Happy'

Jin has decided to reward his fans for their patience by pre-releasing a track from his highly anticipated debut album, Happy.

On Wednesday, October 23, BTS's agency BIGHIT Music announced the exciting news via their official Instagram account, revealing that the new song, I’ll Be There, will be released on Friday, October 25.

The agency also shared a vibrant teaser photo featuring Jin, 31, dressed in a white shirt layered with denim, posing against a blue backdrop. Behind him, the title "I’ll Be There" is displayed in cartoony yellow text.

In addition, a preview of the song's official music video has piqued fans’ anticipation.

Jin's upcoming album is slated for release on November 15 and will include six tracks centred around band music, with Running Wild as the lead single.

The album will also include Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

As the last member of BTS to release a solo album, following Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V, Jin's debut has been eagerly awaited by fans since his return from mandatory military service on June 12.