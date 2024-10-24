'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega breaks silence on season mishaps

Jenna Ortega, the breakout star of Netflix's Wednesday, candidly addressed the show's shortcomings.

Despite its popularity, Ortega felt the romantic subplot undermined her character's integrity.

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down on a set like I did on 'Wednesday,'" Ortega shared on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

"Her being in a love triangle made no sense... Everything she did didn't align with her character."

The You alum's portrayal of Wednesday Addams, the iconic gothic teenager, excelled in capturing her morbid, withdrawn persona. However, the love triangle with Xavier and Tyler clashed with this image.

Wednesday's character shines through her eccentricities, musical talents and writing passion. Her disdain for high school drama contrasts sharply with the forced romance.

Season 1's weaknesses stem from its predictable high school drama and murder mystery blend, echoing shows like Stranger Things and I Am Not Okay With This.

Confining Wednesday to this setting limits her potential.

Season 2 promises improvement by ditching romantic subplots and embracing horror. With Xavier's departure due to allegations against Percy Hynes White, the focus shifts.

"We're ditching any romantic love interest," Ortega revealed to Variety. Exploring Wednesday's powers, family history and darker aspects offers a richer narrative.