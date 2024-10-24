Millie Bobby Brown 'arrested' by Sabrina Carpenter onstage

Sabrina Carpenter brought excitement to Atlanta's Short 'n Sweet Tour stop.
The Espresso singer spotted Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the front row.
During her signature "too hot" arrest segment, Carpenter invited Brown on stage.
"Guys, I'm distracted. This gorgeous girl... Who are you? What's your name?" she asked, drawing thunderous applause.
As police lights flashed and "You're under arrest for being too hot" appeared on screens, Carpenter joked, "Millie? I've never fallen in love at a concert, but stranger things have happened."
Carpenter feigned reluctance, saying, "It's unfortunate we must arrest you; you're breathtaking. That sucks."
Brown enthusiastically extended her hands for fluffy pink handcuffs.
"'Please arrest me,'" Carpenter laughed, "No, I don't know what to do!"
Brown, filming Stranger Things' final season in Atlanta, reveled in the playful moment.
