Jennifer Lopez's ex points finger at Diddy for their messy split

New details emerge over Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Diddy

Jennifer Lopez's former husband has accused Sean Diddy Combs for their divorce in a surprising turn of events.

During an exclusive interview with Despierta America, Ojani Noa blamed the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker for the couple's split.

He said, “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault.”

Referring to his marriage as full of 'cheating and lies,' he went on to explain, “When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy who was doing to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6. That’s where the cheating, the lies, the separation started.”

Recounting an instance from the past, he offered an insight into JLo's alleged betrayal.

He recalled, “When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 1997, only to part their ways later in 1998.

Jennifer went on to date Diddy shortly after her split from Noa in 1999 to 2001. For the unversed, the two first met on the set of the If You Had My Love music video.