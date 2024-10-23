Halle Bailey reflects on new chapter in her life as a single mother

Halle Bailey opens up about her motherhood journey: 'all about self-love'

Halle Bailey has recently reflected on new chapter in her life as a single mother after split from DDG.

Speaking to E! News, the Little Mermaid star said, “I think this new chapter in my life is just all about self-love and giving all that love that I pour out of myself back into myself.”

“I feel like you have to fill yourself up in order to be able to love other people and beings,” stated the 24-year-old.

Halle explained, “My son, for example, I want to make sure I'm fully there for him. I think it's really essential to our self-worth.”

Halle shared that her nine-month-old baby Halo taught her a valuable lesson.

“I think the best part of motherhood is knowing that you are being loved unconditionally by this beautiful being that you were given,” she remarked.

The actress mentioned, “And he is a reminder to continue to love yourself, and that you're important and special because of how much he needs you.”

“Travel is so important to me because it's essential to my mental health,” she noted.

Halle told the outlet, “I work so much a lot of the time, and I'm a new mom—there's all these factors playing into my brain as a young woman now. And I feel like traveling really just helps me reset.”

“Sometimes all you need is a new environment, some fresh air, some warm air on a beach somewhere just to make you go, ‘Ah, this is what life is about. This is worth living,’” pointed out the actress.

Halle added, “I feel like it's so important for us to have a chance to rest ourselves sometimes.”