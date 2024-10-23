Kylie Jenner shares sweet message of her daughter Stormi: Pics inside

Kylie Jenner has recently shared a heartfelt message that she received from her little one.

On October 22, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling took to her Instagram stories and posted a sweet note from her six-year-old daughter, Stormi.

In the viral image, Kylie’s little girl made an adorable drawing of a dog in which she wrote, “I love you, mommy, I miss you, mommy.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped a world emoji and she wrote over the image, “My.”

In another snapshot, the proud mother shared of Stormi’s artwork, consisted of a neatly coloured orange cat walking on the ground with a blue sky.

The mother-of-two penned a sweet caption of her firstborn child, which reads, “My daughter is an artist.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares two children named, Stormi Webster, six and Aire, two, with her ex-partner and renowned rap artist, Travis Scott.

For the unversed, Kylie and Travis parted ways back in 2019 after dating each other for a long time period.

However, now the businesswoman has been romantically linked with her new boyfriend and actor, Timothée Chalamet.

The couple initially sparked romance speculations in September 2023.