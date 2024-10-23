Blake Lively sparks fury with her latest night out with pals

Blake Lively sent fans wild as she appeared getting cosy with friends in New York City on Monday.

Lively and her pals were caught on camera while waiting for their table reservation for almost 10 minutes. They even did not mind to be served as normal people.

A source shared with Page Six that the It Ends with Us actress and one of her friends showed up at the lavish restaurant Don Angie and waited patiently like everyone else.

The source said, "They were just, like, standing in the middle of the restaurant being super easygoing."

The insider also revealed that once they settled down at the table for four, the Gossip Girl star and her friends ordered a few dishes and "literally ate everything."

"Like, everything on the menu. The table for four was full of food." He continued.

The source further added that the 37-year-old star enjoyed a variety of delicious dishes, and there was "a fun cocktail" on the table as well.

However, Blake’s down-to-earth attitude in the busy New York restaurant left people gushing over her. Fans were really thrilled to see a superstar acting so balanced in her life.