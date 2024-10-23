Prince Harry and Meghan fall below Prince Andrew in humiliating mix-up

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry listed below Prince Andrew on Royal site.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find themselves at the bottom of the royal hierarchy on the official royal website, listed below Prince Andrew.

The "Role of the Royal Family" page places King Charles at the top, followed by Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, and Prince William.

Other prominent royals like the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are also featured prominently with individual tabs.

In a notable distinction, Meghan and Harry share a single tab titled "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," making them the only royals without individual listings.

Their biography on the homepage states, "As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family."

In contrast, Prince Andrew, who similarly stepped back from royal duties, has a more straightforward biography: "Find out more about the Duke of York."

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his controversial Newsnight interview, yet he has maintained a prominent section on the official royal website, sitting alongside Princess Alexandra.

The couple have been shifted to a lower position, now listed below Prince Andrew.

Previously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were featured above him and below Princess Alexandra, with their official page showcasing an extensive biography detailing their royal journey.