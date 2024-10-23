Shakira faces backlash from Taylor Swift fans for ‘copying’ Eras Tour

Shakira's record breaking tour recently sent Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy.

Shakira was recently called out for many similarities between her new tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Following the news of the 47-year-old’s tour, a number of Swifties took to X to bring to light that the alleged merchandise of the singer and the set design closely resembled Swift’s.

A Taylor Swift fan account tweeted, "The inspiration is so obviously taken from the eras tour but if this goes viral they will be doing mental gymnastics to act like it isn’t."

Another fan shared, "might as well call it Taylor's eras tour."

Fans were also quick to comment on a video of the Colombian singer’s rehearsals for the tour, alleging that even the choreography is indistinguishable from Taylor’s.

"I think she and her team studied the eras tour to make something like the eras tour." a fan stated.

However, some fans came to the singer's defence.

"It's okay cause we love Shakira, mother is carrying the legacy but in Spanish."

Due to an overwhelming demand, Shakira’s North American tour dates were postponed.

Marca reported the Hips Don’t Lie singer had broken one of Taylor Swift’s concert records.

The Cruel Summer singer had previously set the record for four consecutive sold-out shows at the stadium, formerly known as Foro Sol.

Originally, Shakira had announced four shows at the stadium but later added a fifth record breaking show, which sold out quickly due to fan’s exceptional response.