Netflix unveils trailer for Olivia Rodrigo's ‘GUTS World Tour’ concert film

Olivia Rodrigo's 'GUTS World Tour' concert film streams on Netflix October 29.

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour comes to life.

Netflix has just unveiled a thrilling minute-long trailer for the highly anticipated concert film, giving fans a sneak peek into the journey of the talented Filipina-American popstar as she gears up for her electrifying performances.

The trailer shows Olivia rallying her massive audiences and delivering unforgettable renditions of fan-favorites like Good 4 U and Get Him Back.

Expressing her excitement, Olivia Rodrigo shared, "I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans.

For those of you who didn't get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!"

Earlier this month, the Driver's License sensation made waves with her debut concert in the Philippines at the Philippine Arena, drawing an impressive crowd of over 50,000 enthusiastic fans.

Among them were local celebrities Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, who brought their daughter Zia to witness the unforgettable event.

The GUTS World Tour concert film is set to stream on Netflix starting October 29.



