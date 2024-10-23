Kim Kardashian hosts special screening of Ariana Grande's 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' is going to release in theatres on November 22

Kim Kardashian just hosted the most magical special screening for Ariana Grande and Cynthia's upcoming film, Wicked.

Kim also invited both, Ariana and Cynthia to attend the movie night.

The 44-year-old actress shared the glimpse of the night through her Instagram stories. In one of the snaps, she can be heard saying, “I just came home. Look what we’re watching tonight.”

She continued, “Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I’ve never been more excited.”

In another video filmed in her home cinema, the socialite revealed, “Alright guys, we have a special screening tonight of Wicked,” before panning to an array of Wicked-inspired Barbie dolls “for all the kids.”

Kim, 44, adorned her house with pink floral arrangements and a green carpet, depicting the theme of musical-fantasy. Moreover, the official poster of the flick was also witnessed at the girls night.

On the contrary, Alligator Boots actress also posted a photo and captioned it, “We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much, Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight. The most magical pajama party.”

In the photo, Kim along with the cast, posed with Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and children.

For the unversed, the movie Wicked is directed by Jon M. Chu and the story line is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel that goes by the same name. The star cast includes; Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Galinda and Elphaba, respectively.