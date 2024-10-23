Billie Eilish reveals 'painful' truth about on-stage fall

Billie Eilish shares major update on injury

Billie Eilish is sharing an update on her injuries after falling over at one of her concerts.

The 22-year-old Grammy winner, who is currently on the road of her highly-acclaimed Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, accidentally tripped while she rushed through the staircase at Madison Square in the New York City.

The Ocean Eyes hitmaker took to her Instagram to share an inside glimpse into her bruises that she sustained after falling down.

Billie posted a video of the moment as she wrote across the snap, "Billie falling down the stairs at msg (sic)."

Sharing a close-up photo of a large bruise on her left thigh, the two-time Academy Award winner wrote, "But literally."

The latter first kicked off her world tour, starting September 29 in Quebec, Canada.

The singer is gearing up to deliver performances across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Although Billie is currently on the run, her final show is scheduled for July 27, 2025.

Previously, she was spotted performing on Saturday Night Live alongside her brother Finneas, who has been busy promoting his own solo album Cryin' Out Loud.