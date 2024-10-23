Eric Roberts ‘saddened’ over fall out with daughter Emma Roberts

Eric Roberts on lost relationship with daughter Emma Roberts.

Eric Roberts got candid on his ‘loss of relationship’ with his daughter Emma Roberts.

“There’s not a pain, there’s a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstandings we’ll all have forever. Because we’re human,” the 68-year-old actor said during Tuesday’s episode of the Inside of You podcast.

The Dark Knight star was asked to reflect on the "toughest time" of his life, and he promptly responded that it was the “loss of relationship” with the 33-year-old actress.

He also said that he wrote about their lost relationship in his memoir, Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far,” which came out on Sept. 17.

When asked if the experience marked a “big chapter”, he responded, “It should be. The problem is it’s indefinable — so I’ll let you be the judge of that.”

However, the Hollywood big name talked about accepting the fact by becoming a grandparent.

“I started accepting that about myself with the birth of my grandchildren,” Eric said. “Especially the 5-year-old, she was first and she was a girl and took a liking to me in a very strong way.”

The actor reflected on his family, sharing that his eldest granddaughter bears a striking resemblance to Emma, a reminder of “what I didn’t have.”

The actor is the proud grandfather of two grandchildren through his stepchildren, while Emma has a 3-year-old son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, whom she shares with her ex, Garrett Hedlund.