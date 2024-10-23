Justin Bieber looks glum at party with Hailey Bieber amid Diddy drama

Justin, Hailey Bieber spotted partying as Diddy drama unfolds

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey appear to be taking a breath of fresh air amid ongoing Diddy drama after his videos with the accused rapper resurfaced.



The 30-year-old singer looked pensive as the couple stepped out for Doja Cat’s birthday bash on Monday.

The star-studded party’s dress code was black and all the celebrity guests dressed accordingly.

The Baby hitmaker wore a black shirt, underneath a leather jacket, and hoodie, paired with navy baggy trousers, and a tasselled hat, as seen in fan-posted videos.

The new mom Hailey wore a black leather trench coat with a navy dress and her blonde hair slicked back into a bun.

The couple notably wore matching shades over their eyes.

This outing comes after Justin recently broke cover and performed at Don Toliver’s concert.

The singer has mostly stayed out of the public view in the light of recent events linked to Diddy who shared a close bond with Justin in the beginning of his career.

Fans have expressed concern regarding the time the disgraced music mogul spent with the young singer as his accusations came to the surface but Justin has yet to address the matter.