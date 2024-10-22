King Charles unveils ambitious new initiative during Australian Tour

King Charles has made waves during his royal tour of Australia with a significant announcement: the launch of the King's Foundation Australia.

Speaking at an engagement at Admiralty House in Sydney on Tuesday, the monarch revealed that this new charity marks the expansion of his original King's Foundation, established in the UK in 1990 when he was still the Prince of Wales.

The King's Foundation Australia will take on the important role of custodian for the Hillview Estate in New South Wales, aiming to foster community initiatives and uphold the legacy of the royal foundation.

The Hillview Estate, a former residence of the Governor of New South Wales and a State heritage-listed property, is set to become the first project of the newly launched King's Foundation Australia.

Inspired by the successful restoration of Dumfries House in Scotland, which King Charles acquired and revitalized through his foundation in 2007, this initiative aims to transform Hillview into a vibrant cultural hub focused on practical education and traditional heritage crafts.

His has long championed the importance of sustainability and the balance between humanity and nature, a vision that resonates more strongly than ever today.

Dominic Richards, Chair of The King's Foundation Australia, expressed enthusiasm about extending the foundation's transformative programs to Australian communities.

"His Majesty's vision of a world in harmony with nature is more relevant now than ever," he noted, highlighting the positive impact expected from this new initiative.



