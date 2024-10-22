Cardi B issues public warning to 'pranksters' amid Offset split

Cardi B puts foot down on pranksters once and for all

Cardi B is putting her foot down on prank callers, who reported that her children were in danger.

During an Instagram Live on Monday, October 21, the 32-year-old rapper said, "So I wanna make this very f—ing clear and I can’t even breathe right now. Motherf—ers have taken s— too f—ing far when you mess with my f—ing kids.”

The Grammy winner claimed that the CPS representatives paid a visit to her house after the alleged prank call took place.

The Bodak Yellow rapper threatened the pranksters, confirming that she will get to the bottom of the issue.

She explained, “For the Child Protective Services to come to my f–king house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping. Are you f–king dumb?”

In the video, the mother-of-three claimed that she had been sick for days and was admitted in the hospital since Saturday, October 19.

Cardi didn't hesitate to issue a public warning as she went on to add, “I’m gonna hire the best private investigator in the whole f–king country because y’all take joking and y’all take s–t a little too far.”

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Cephus, also vowed to take the person behind bars.