Rihanna and A$AP Rocky brave the rain in Shanghai during low-key outing

A$AP Rocky opens up about his love story with Rihanna.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it casual and cozy as they navigated the rainy streets of Shanghai on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old superstar, in town for Fashion Week, kept a low profile with a black hoodie and sunglasses, pairing the look with loose joggers, practical trainers, and a bold red handbag for a pop of color.

Her partner, A$AP Rocky matched the laid-back vibe in a neutral hoodie and patterned trousers.

The stylish duo walked hand-in-hand, sharing an umbrella as they strolled through the city, embracing the rainy weather with their effortless street style.

A$AP Rocky recently opened up in an interview with W Magazine, sharing the moment he knew Rihanna was "the one" and offering a rare glimpse into their family life.

Gracing the magazine's latest cover—photographed by none other than Rihanna herself—the rapper revealed that their love story began long before the world knew. "I knew from when we were younger.

We both did, I think," he shared. "So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected."

Reflecting on a full-circle moment, the rapper talked about how special it was to shoot the cover at the Merce Hotel.

"This is very special because this is the first place she fell in love with me. Virgil Abloh shot the music video for 'Fashion Killa' in 2012, and that was the same couch where Rihanna and I sat in the first scene… That was that same room."

Although the couple tends to keep details about their children private, Rocky shared a rare insight into their personalities.

"I think Rza is going to keep to himself. He's an introvert. Riot's an extrovert—he's just like his mom.

Rza is more so like his dad, like me. And he's my twin," he said, offering a glimpse of the dynamic between their two sons.