Liam Payne’s cousin Ross Harris shares emotional statement

Liam Payne’s cousin and musician Ross Harris has shared an emotional tribute to late One Direction star.

While talking about Liam’s struggles with addiction and mental health challenges, Ross stated, “Regardless of what you were going through, and the demons you were fighting, you always wanted to help others and wanted everyone to ‘win together’."

"Hopefully the world will remember this above everything else.”

The producer also opened up about reminiscing their childhood and how their relationship evolved over the years.

“I was lucky enough to spend a lot of time with you over the last few months, we’d become close again like the kids we were growing up together.”

Ross went on saying, “Late night songwriting sessions, making plans to tour and travel, and practising stupid impressions, we didn’t need much to have a good time.”

Apart of immense sorrow and grief, Ross showed gratitude for the memories he would forever hold with the Teardrop singer.

“From being 13 years old learning Maroon 5 songs to bumping into you backstage at music festivals, we were always just a couple of kids hanging out,” he added.

“Not everyone got to know the boy behind the popstar, outside of stadiums and studios, but I count myself very lucky that I did.”



On the contrary, the 34-year-old shared a monochromatic throwback image alongwith other multiple memorable moments that he spent with Liam

He concluded the post with, “Rest easy little cousin, you were taken far too soon, love always.”



Earlier, Liam Payne’s older sister, Ruth Gibbons, also penned a statement acknowledging the challenges he faced.

