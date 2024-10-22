Shia LaBeouf accused of 'hiding something' by FKA twigs' Lawyers amid trial

Shia LaBeouf accused by FKA twigs lawyers amid trial

FKA twigs is accusing her ex, Shia LaBeouf, of delaying the legal process in her abuse lawsuit.

The singer, 36, previously filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, 38, alleging ongoing sexual, physical, and emotional abuse

According to court documents reviewed by People, which were filed on Oct. 18 in California Superior Court by FKA twigs’ legal team, LaBeouf has been uncooperative in providing the necessary evidence for the case.

FKA twigs’ attorneys claim that the Transformers actor is an “abuser” who “abuses his basic discovery obligations in this litigation.” They noted that LaBeouf has been “egregiously evasive and nonresponsive,” only sharing “nine pages” of documents.

“It appears that LaBeouf has something to hide, as LaBeouf has suspiciously claimed he no longer has any other responsive documents in his possession or control, as he lost or misplaced his electronic devices, or destroyed relevant information prior to the initiation of this action,” the filing states.

In contrast, FKA twigs has fully cooperated, according to her lawyers, providing a large amount of documents and written responses. They also accuse LaBeouf of waiting until “the eleventh hour” and refusing to be deposed first, despite previous agreements.

As a UK resident, FKA twigs said scheduling an in-person deposition in California is complicated, and it took extra planning to align their schedules.

"An agreement was reached between counsel,” her legal team stated, that LaBeouf would be deposed first.

Her lawyers added to People, “As stated in our papers, Shia LaBeouf has not only mistreated my client, but continues to abuse the discovery process in this litigation. What does he have to hide? We are seeking the court’s intervention to stop his nonsense.”

According to the filing the deposition is now set for Oct. 25.