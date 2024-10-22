Elvira calls out Ariana Grande for rude meet-and-greet behaviour

Elvira calls out Ariana Grande for refusing to take picture at meet-and-greet

Elvira called out Ariana Grande for allegedly refusing to take a picture with the Queen of Halloween during encounter at a meet-and-greet.

During a recent event at Knott’s Scary Farm, The Mistress of the Dark star, real name Cassandra Peterson, shared the incident, claiming that Grande had requested "20 tickets" to attend her show but later declined to take a photo with her backstage.

The 73-year-old’s confession came when she was asked about the worst celebrity encounters she had in her career, at the Q&A session and in response, the actress joked that the name rhymed with “Pariana Mande.”

She said, “She came [to my show] and she brought 20 guests. So she wanted 20 or 21 tickets and we were like, ‘Okay!’ and we gave her the tickets.”

Peterson recounted that she called Grande and her company backstage where the Yes, And? singer “asked if she would take pictures with all of her friends and relatives.”

Peterson shared, “So I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them.”

“And then I say to her, ‘Could we take a photo together?’ and she goes, ‘No, I don’t really do that.’”

“And then she left before my show started but all her relatives stayed,” she remembered.

Elvira’s ex-show director, Tom Vanucci chimed in, “It’s all true!”