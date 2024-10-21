Jennifer Garner on a dream Paris wedding following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's split

Jennifer Garner searches for the perfect wedding dress in Paris.

Jennifer Garner is ready to say 'I do' again, this time in a lavish Paris wedding with her longtime partner, John Miller.

The actress, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, is on the hunt for her dream wedding dress, traveling across the City of Lights in search of the perfect gown.

This exciting news comes on the heels of Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s split after just two years of marriage, following rumors of a potential reconciliation.

After a rollercoaster romance that began in 2018, insiders reveal the couple has found their footing and is now ready to take the plunge into marriage.

Garner recently attended a DIOR show in Paris, and it seems the City of Lights has sparked her wedding plans.

According to a source from In Touch, she was spotted "seriously scouting for her dream wedding dress" and exploring various venues during her trip.

"Jen and John have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realize. Paris is one of their favorite escapes, and they’ve decided that getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do," the insider shared.

This upcoming celebration marks a significant shift from her previous, more intimate wedding to Ben Affleck in 2005, which had only a handful of close friends in attendance.

John Miller has shared that Miller is eager to give Garner the fairytale wedding she’s always dreamed of, especially after her previous, more understated nuptials.

With a desire to make her wedding fantasies come true, he’s ready to pull out all the stops and ensure this celebration is nothing short of spectacular.

"He’s got plenty of money and wants to totally spoil her."

"He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did, so he’s totally encouraging her to go all out," the insider revealed.



