Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce replaced by his best friend

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has taken a surprising turn as the American footballer's best friend Ross Travis has seemingly taken his place in love story of the two celabrities.

The Anti-Hero crooner kickstarted the final leg of her Eras Tour this weekend with three shows in Miami.



However, the Grotesquerie star couldn’t be by his partner’s side as the global icon’s tour schedule conflicted with Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s action-packed slate for Week 7.

In NFL star’s absence, Ross Travis, former Kansas City Chiefs tight end, rose to the occasion and showed up at 12-time Grammy winner's concert in Travis' honour.

Ross Travis was spotted in the crowd enjoying and supporting his best friend’s girlfriend from the stands. His presence left fans guessing about Kelce's relationship with Swift, with few assuming as Ross replaces Travis in the much-talked love story of the two lovebirds.

The athlete looked dashing as he wore the 'Tortured Poets Department' hoodie from Swift's official merchandise store.



While on one hand, the pop icon’s next performance of her Eras Tour is at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on October 25.



On the other hand, the Super Bowl Champion will hit the field again on Sunday, October 27 for a match between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.