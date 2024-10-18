One Direction founder Simon Cowell pays emotional tribute to Liam Payne

Cowell revealed he met the late singer last year as the two reminisced about their time together

Simon Cowell has expressed his deep sorrow following the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne at just 31.

In an emotional Instagram tribute, the record executive — who formed the iconic boy band in 2010 — shared his heartbreak, writing, "Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty."

Cowell, 65, shared he would always describe Liam as “kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused,” and someone who loved music and his fans “very much.”

Reflecting on their journey, Cowell recalled meeting Payne for the first time at age 14 during his audition for The X Factor. Though he initially turned Payne away as it “wasn’t [his] time,” the two made a promise to meet again — a promise fulfilled when Payne returned to the show and became part of the globally successful boy band One Direction.

"You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam," Cowell wrote, adding, "You never forgot the fans. You really cared."

Cowell — who cancelled the auditions for Britain’s Got Talent in the wake of the tragedy — also shared how Payne visited him last year “just to sit and talk,” where the two reminisced about their time together and Payne's pride in being a father to his son, Bear.

“I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have,” Cowell noted.

The television personality further commended the evident bond between the One Direction members, especially after each came forward — Niall, Louis, Zayn, and Harry — to pay their tributes to their “brother.”

Cowell concluded by saying, “You left us too soon… Rest in peace, my friend.”