Royal family releases photos of King Charles important meeting in Australia

King Charles III, who was greeted by light show on Australia tour with his wife Queen Camilla, held important meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on first day of his week-long trip.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla's meeting with Australian PM and his wife.

The photo was captioned: "It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (@albomp) and Ms Haydon, upon arrival in Sydney."

The King and Queen were greeted by the spectacular light show. Sydney Opera House was lit up with images of past royal tours as the royal couple touched down in the Australian city on Friday.



The couple arrived on a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft, following a torrential rainstorm, to begin their six-day tour of the country.