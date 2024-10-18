Travis Kelce takes hilarious dig at Taylor Swift’s pal Blake Lively

Travis Kelce took a hilarious dig at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s best friend, Blake Lively during the New Heights podcast.

On October 16, the NFL athlete made a light-hearted comment about his ladylove's bestie and renowned Hollywood actress.

In conversation with his brother and co-host Jason, Travis made fun of Blake for her character in the movie, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

During the show, Travis's brother, Jason, laughed at some of the scenes in the film and said, "A lot of the movie is just Bridget (Blake) running. I gotta admit, it's not the best run. Blake, I love you, but it does not strike me as a star athlete's run."

Moreover, the 35-year-old NFL player agreed with his brother and added, “She has good endurance, though, because running like that and to be talking?"

"I would be f*****g gassed and would be way worse at trying to spit my lines out if I was running while talking," Travis remarked.

Discussing Blake's acting, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised her and called it great.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker's boyfriend then jokingly admitted being slightly biased towards the Gossip Girl actress as she is Taylor’s closest friend.

This came after Taylor and Travis joined Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds in New York recently for the NFL player's post-birthday celebrations.