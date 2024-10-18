Robert Pattinson shares interesting details about 'Micky 17' characters

Robert Pattinson has made new revelation about upcoming science fiction black comedy film, Micky 17.

In the movie, Pattinson character constantly cloned each time he dies. But, this time two versions of Mickey, number 17 and 18 will be co-existing.

However, for the two Mickeys, Pattinson needed to discover a method to distinguish them – even incorporating distinctive accents, drawn from an unexpected inspiration, It’s a little like Stimpy.

During an interview, he explained about being inspired by ’90s cartoon Ren & Stimpy, and said, “When 18 comes in, it’s a little bit more like Ren. With every new reprinted Mickey, Pattinson imagines the character as losing a little something."

"I just had this idea that he’s kind of like a dog with a complete lack of self-worth, he just keeps turning up, reporting for duty. But then I hope the reveal is that it’s a combination of deep, misguided guilt, and also survival. It’s him just saying, ‘I’ll just keep lowering my expectations the whole time,” Pattinson told Empire.

Twilight actor also opened up about his first choice for Mickey voices, “My initial idea was to do impressions of Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville [from Jackass], I love Steve-O’s voice."

On the contrary, the director Bong Joon Ho rejected that concept, considering it excessively jarring. To obey bong's direction, Pattinson had to embrace and choose the Ren & Stimpy chemistry.

