Lady Gaga's true feelings about 'Joker: Folie à Deux' flop revealed

Lady Gaga crushes by 'Joker: Folie à Deux' negative reviews: Insider

Lady Gaga appears to be disappointed by the negative reviews her newly released movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, has received.

An insider close to the singer-turned-actress recently disclosed to Life & Style magazine that she is feeling crushed after her film performed poorly at the box office.

The tipster remarked, “Didn’t get better reviews, that’s been hard to take and has really taken the wind out of her sails.”

Furthermore, the source added that even Gaga's friends were not showing support and blamed her for not being able to entertain the viewers this time.

The insider said, “They’re accusing her of turning into an old lady overnight and complaining that she doesn’t know how to have a good time anymore.”

Additionally, the insider added that the 38-year-old actress has not shown up for the parties since the release of the movie.

A Star Is Born actress is spending her time with her fiancé Michael Polansky these days, despite being the biggest party animal.

The tipster remarked, “It’s true she used to be a much bigger party animal, but these days all she wants to do is stay home and nest with Michael, and they aren’t even married yet.”

It is important to mention that Gaga’s latest musical-thriller movie was released on October 4 this year which features Joaquin Phoenix as a male lead.