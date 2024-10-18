King Charles expresses gratitude over 'special welcome' in Australia

King Charles and Queen Camilla received special tribute as they touched down in Sydney to begin their eight-day tour of Australia.

Sydney Opera House was lit up with a delightful photo of the monarch and his wife on Friday night.



The royal family released the first official photo from the royal couple's trip.

The statement alongside the image reads, "Thank you for the special welcome, Australia! The King and Queen have touched down in Sydney to begin their visit to Australia. The visit marks His Majesty’s first visit to a Realm as Sovereign."

Ahead of the beginning of their tour, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a message for the public of Australia.

They said, "Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special. See you there! - Charles R & Camilla R."

It is important to note that Charles and Camilla will attend numerous royal engagements which will recognise Australians excelling in health, arts, culture and sports. They will learn about bushfire behaviour.

Moreover, the pair will attend a community BBQ in Western Sydney which aims to celebrate the diversity of Australian communities.