Elton John makes surprise appearance at Dua Lipa‘s London show

Elton John shows up at Dua Lipa's London show: More inside

Sir Elton John has recently made a surprising appearance more than a year at Dua Lipa’s show in London.



Variety reported that John and Lipa paired up at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 17 to perform their hit duet Cold Heart, which combines four of former’s old hits including Sacrifice and Rocket Man.

The crowd at the Hall were excited after John was revealed, who was seated on a chair donning a burgundy suit towards the end of the concert.

The 77-year-old musician, who opened up about recovering from a severe eye infection, gave an impressive performance as he danced along with Lipa.

“Well, how about that?" smiled Lipa as the song ended.

During the concert, Lipa also performed her Barbie soundtrack, Dance the Night for the first time with a group of dancers imitating the movie’s choreography,

This was the second time the musicians had performed their chart-topping single together live. The first one was John’s final US concert at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium in November 2022.

For the unversed, John performed his farewell show in Stockholm back in July 2023.

Meanwhile, John gave his first public performance earlier this month when he sang Tiny Dancer at the New York Film Festival premiere of his new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.