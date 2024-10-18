Gigi Hadid enjoys date night with Bradley Cooper after model's sweet confession

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have recently spent quality time in New York City following the model's heartfelt comments about her boyfriend.

On October 17, the couple was spotted together for a date night after the fashion icon's remarkable presence at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

For the outing, Gigi donned black trousers and a white zip-up hoodie with a pair of dark sunglasses.

On the other hand, Bradley was looking handsome in dark blue pants which he paired with a black sweatshirt and grey Jordan sneakers.

The Hollywood couple's outing came after the globally known model confessed her love for Bradley during Victoria's Secret show.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight on October 15, Gigi publicly referred to her boyfriend as 'supportive' when asked about the Maestro actor for the first time.

Speaking of Bradley’s attendance at the event, the mother of one disclosed that he would not be attending the show as he is currently busy fulfilling duties as a father.

Gigi remarked, “He is watching from home tonight.”

“But [he is] so supportive. And I have friends coming! So many friends,” the model concluded.

For the unversed, Gigi and Bradley have been romantically linked since October 2023.

Interestingly, the couple was last seen together during their Italian stopover in August, this year.