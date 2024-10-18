Harry Styles remembers Liam Payne's 'infectious energy' in emotional tribute

Harry Styles and Liam Payne share One Direction legacy from first hit to 'History' and more

Harry Styles is heartbroken over the loss of his One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

In a heartfelt reflection, the 30-year-old singer shared nothing but kind words for the Teardrops hitmaker.

"I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing," the As It Was hitmaker posted on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 17. "His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it."

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend," the Watermelon Sugar singer added.

The Golder crooner ended his note by extending condolences and love to Payne's family, writing, "My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicol, and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him as I did."

Hours before Styles shared his tribute on Instagram, he and his fellow bandmates, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, released a joint statement on the official One Direction account, mourning their loss.

Payne, 31, was reported dead after he fell from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.