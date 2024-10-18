King Charles, Queen Camilla take separate flights as they kick off Australia tour

King Charles, Queen Camilla take separate as they kick off Australia tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked of their historic Australia tour with separate flights and personal message.

The 75-year-old began his ambitious tour solo without Queen Camilla by his side, marking the first visit by a monarch to Australia since 2011.

The King appeared in high spirits as he departed from Heathrow Airport early Thursday morning noticeably without his wife by his side.

While, Queen Camilla travelled separately, having enjoyed a private break before joining her husband in Singapore.



The 76-year-old often opts for wellness retreats, and this trip was no different. The couple reunited in Singapore to continue their journey together to Sydney.

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down late on Friday evening at Sydney Airport. They were photographed stepping on to the runway carrying umbrellas as thundery showers faced the royal visitors on their arrival.

Australia’s governor-general Sam Mostyn was there for the ceremonial greeting, along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Charles will head to the nation’s capital, Canberra, where he is set to deliver an important speech at Parliament House. His visit to Australia will also include a highly anticipated address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), a key event bringing together leaders from across the Commonwealth.



The King will meet with two pioneering cancer doctors. This meeting holds a special significance for Charles, who still receives cancer treatment.

Despite his ongoing health battle, Charles remains committed to his royal responsibilities. He will carry out an impressive 36 engagements over the eight-day tour.



The couple will also make a State Visit to Samoa, where Charles will deliver a second address at CHOGM, further strengthening his dedication to the Commonwealth, a cornerstone of his reign.