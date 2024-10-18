King Charles, Queen Camilla touch down in Australia for historic tour: Watch

King Charles and Queen Camilla reached Sydney to begin their historic royal tour of Australia.



As reported by The Sun, the monarch and the Queen Consort reached "wet and windy Sydney Airport today aboard a Royal Australia Air Force jet from Singapore."

The royal couple received a warm welcome from the country's officials upon their arrival.

A few hours ago, Buckingham Palace released King Charles and Queen Camilla's delightful message to launch their tour.

The joint statement reads, "Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special. See you there - Charles R & Camilla R."

Earlier, the royal family's spokesperson revealed the itinerary of Their Majesties for their eight-day visit.

The Palace's spokesperson shared, "This year. The King and Queen's program will take them to Sydney and Canberra where Their Majesties will recognise Australians excelling in health, arts, culture and sports, learn about bushfire behaviour and attend a community BBQ in Western Sydney to celebrate the diversity of Australian communities."

Notably, it is Charles's first major foreign tour as the King of England and, amid his ongoing battle with cancer.