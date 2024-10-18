Kate Middleton takes on ‘important role’ amid King Charles Australia trip

Princess Kate has seemingly begun an important chapter of life as King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their headline-making Australia tour.



Catherine, who recently went through a challenging phase of his life due to her cancer diagnosis, is reportedly aiming to work 'behind the scenes' to uplift cancer survivors and medical experts.

According to Life & Style, the future Queen "publicly vowed to help others through their journeys" in September when she released an emotional video, announcing she is cancer-free.

The source shared that Kate will continue her support to the cancer patients.

A few days ago, the Princess of Wales met teen photographer Liz Hatton who is fighting a battle with the fatal disease.

Speaking of it, an insider shared, "Meeting Liz was emotional for Kate, but her work has only just begun. She wants to do more. Kate really is determined to turn her difficult experience into something that benefits others."

The report added that the mother-of-three believes her "more important role will be working behind the scenes, in ways no one ever needs to find out about."

Notably, the source claimed that the Princess doesn’t want to take away the limelight from the "cancer researchers, nurses and doctors who are doing the hardest jobs," as they’re the ones who "need to get the credit."



For the unversed, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis back in March 2024.

After undergoing preventative chemotherapy, she completed her treatment and now, Kate is focusing on remaining cancer-free and working as an active member of the firm.