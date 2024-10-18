King Charles, Queen Camilla issue joint statement to begin Australia tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a delightful message as the royal couple headed to Australia.
On October 18, Buckingham Palace released throwback video clips from the royal family's tour of the oceanic country with a joint statement from the monarch and his wife.
The royal couple said, "Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special. See you there! - Charles R & Camilla R."
It is important to mention that it will be King Charles's first big foreign tour since he ascended the throne.
Previously, The Sun reported that the monarch was photographed at Heathrow Airport alongside royal aides to depart for Australia for an eight-day tour.
He will join Camilla in Singapore and from there, Their Majesties will land in Sydney for an official welcome on Friday night.
According to the Palace, the King and Queen's program will take them to Sydney and Canberra where Their Majesties will recognise Australians excelling in health, arts, culture and sports, and learn about bushfire behaviour.
Moreover, the royal couple will attend a community BBQ in Western Sydney to "celebrate the diversity of Australian communities."
