Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce surprises fans with new 'insane' look

Travis Kelce’s first look in the ongoing FX series Grotesquerie has created a buzz among fans.

On October 17, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a third episode of the horror fiction, featuring his Mullet haircut, which set the internet on fire.

The official account of the TV series posted a glimpse of the footballer-turned-actor's new look on Instagram in which he was seen portraying the character of nurse Ed Laclan.

In the viral clip, Kelce was seen transforming into his new role with an old-school haircut.

The officials captioned the post, "Nothing is what it seems, No one is who they seem. Episode 7 of FX’s Grotesquerie is now streaming on Hulu."

As the post went viral, netizens began praising the star for his remarkable performance in the series.

One fan commented, "WHAT IN THE BILLY RAY. We want nurse Travis back lol."

"Last night was so INSANE my mind is beyond blown," another fan wrote.

This post came after a scene from the show made rounds on social media, showing the NFL star fleeing the hospital with his co-star, Niecy Nash-Betts, in a car.

The escaping scene of Kelce and Niecy was later pointed out by several eagle-eyed fans as being similar to Swift's previous song Getaway Car from her 2017 music album Reputation.

For the unversed, the 35-year-old NFL player began his acting career with the ongoing FX TV series Grotesquerie.