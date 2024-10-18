Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recalls emotional first birthday after prison release

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard on first birthday after prison release

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reminisced over what may have been the most emotional birthday in her life, the one she celebrated after getting out of prison.

During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday, Oct. 16, Gypsy Blanchard, who was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023, after serving eight years for her involvement in the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, reflected on celebrating her first birthday in freedom.

Blanchard, now 33, opened up about why her birthday, which fell on July 27, was special.

"My birthday, actually," she replied to the host when he asked her about her favourite holiday since getting released.

"I know it's not a holiday but in the past birthdays for me have been complicated, and in prison the last eight and a half years, my birthdays have been nothing more than my roommates making me a paper card," she emotionally explained.

"So my family, my dad [Rod Blanchard], [my stepmom] Kristy [Blanchard], you know, they all had us a little lunch in for my birthday, and then Ken [Urker] had taken me to the Ritz Carlton for a fancy dinner," continued Blanchard.

The expectant mother, who only ordered french fries and a Caesar salad at their dinner, remembered how Urker made the entire treat "so sweet."

"He made me a cake as well. He burned the first one, and so he had to remake it. There was so much love that went into that cake. I thought it was so sweet," she said.

However, although not a fan, Blanchard admitted to one advantage of celebrating her birthdays in prison.

"Once I was told my real age, I was able to start celebrating and getting older," she said about being able to track her age.



