Larsa Pippen met ‘full con’ in Miami after Marcus Jordan split: ‘Tinder Swindler’

Larsa Pippen on getting back to dating after Marcus Jordan split

Larsa Pippen opened up on her love life after Marcus Jordan break up, and why she thinks “you can’t meet random people”.

In an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, the Real Housewives of Miami star shared that although she is open to dating now, it doesn’t look like she is going to find a suitable partner that easily, as according to her, Miami is the “worst place” to find a good date.

“I just think there’s a lot of eye candy there,” said Pippen. “So, I feel like it’s hard to date here.”

The 305 resident even met someone, but things went downhill pretty quickly.

“I literally met someone randomly out … my friend started giving him a nickname, and they called him ‘Tinder Swindler.’ They’re like, ‘He’s a full con,’” she told the outlet.

“So that’s why you can’t meet random people because I feel like I will take you for face value. And then once my friends start to research you, they’re like, ‘He has no identity online … like, at all,’” Pippen added before quipping, “So I’m like, ‘OK, he’s probably going to kill us all.’”

“I think it’s hard to trust people. And for me, it’s just hard for me to bring people into my world and [meet] my kids, and it’s just not as easy as I thought,” she further explained.

The reality star — who shares four children with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen — also reflected on struggling to find someone right for her after divorce from the ex-basketball player in December 2021, something she didn’t expect was going to happen.

“I thought when I got divorced, I really thought it would be … not so hard to meet a person that I could be with. And I’m starting to realize … it’s not as easy as I thought it was going to be.”