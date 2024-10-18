Larsa Pippen ‘trying to lay low’ after Marcus Jordan breakup

Larsa Pippen is considering a more private life now, following her split from Marcus Jordan.
In a recent interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, the Real Housewives of Miami star shared how the public nature of her past relationship has made her rethink how much she wants to reveal in future romances.
“I’ve been trying to lay low,” Pippen, 50, admitted, while promoting her casting on Season 2 of E!'s House of Villains.
Reflecting on her previous relationship, she explained, “I think from my last relationship, it was so public that in this chapter of my life, I want to keep certain things to myself and not be so overly open because it just didn’t work out well for me.”
Pippen and Marcus Jordan, 33 — the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan — became Instagram-official in January 2023 after months of speculation.
Their relationship unfolded on the sixth season of RHOM, but by the time the final episodes aired, the pair had broken up. After a brief reconciliation, the couple split for good in March.
When asked about sharing her next relationship on RHOM, Pippen expressed hesitation, stating she wants to be more careful this time.
“I think I want to get to know people, go on dates, and then once I figure it out… maybe [I’ll] be open to sharing,” she said.
Though open to dating, the Larsa Marie jewelry designer noted the difficulties of finding a partner in Miami, describing the city as a challenging place to date.
“I just think there’s a lot of eye candy here,” Pippen, who is currently filming Season 7 of RHOM, observed, adding, “It’s hard to date here.”
With her focus now on privacy and taking things slow, Pippen is navigating her love life with more discretion — a stark contrast to her high-profile romance with Jordan.
