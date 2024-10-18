Rose to drop new single with Bruno Mars ahead of debut album ‘Rosie’

BLACKPINK star Rose and Bruno Mars teamed up for a surprise collaboration releasing soon

Rose has sent fans into a frenzy as she embarked on her highly anticipated solo era, but she’s not doing it alone! The BLACKPINK star has joined forces with Bruno Mars for an exciting new collaboration.

On Thursday, October 17, the Gone songstress and Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, took to Instagram to announce the release date of their track, titled APT.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, they revealed that the song would drop the very next day.

"[Heart emoji] APT. [flash emoji] OCT 18 [heart emoji]," both artists captioned the cover art of the upcoming track on their social media, sending waves of anticipation through their followers.

The chic black-and-white artwork features Talking to the Moon hitmaker behind a drum set, exuding his signature charm, while Rose, 27, strikes a fierce pose in a leather jacket against a vibrant pink backdrop.

The artists' monikers and the song title stand out boldly in thick black lettering.

The Born Pink maker made her solo debut in March 2021 with the two-track EP R, featuring hits like On the Ground and Gone. In addition, her debut solo album, Rosie, is on the horizon.

As for Bruno Mars, 39, he recently collaborated with Lady Gaga on Die With a Smile.