Travis Kelce plays coy of romantic weekend with Taylor Swift in N.Y.C.

Travis Kelce seemingly dodged answering truthfully about his fulfilling weekend spent with Taylor Swift in New York City.

Although numerous outlets reported of the couple spending quality time together on several outings this weekend, with photographs, Kelce chose to play coy when asked about the dates, in a Kansas City Chiefs TikTok.

“I didn’t do nothing,” he said with a smile of the team’s week off. “I ain’t did nothing.”

The NFL star subtly nodded to the question, wore a smirk and went on his way, while the other players chose to open up.

Meanwhile most of the NFL players were spending time with their family and friends, Kelce was Kelce was with her girlfriend of more than a year, Swift in New York City.

The couple enjoyed two consecutive nights out during their time in New York City, which included an evening with Swift’s close friend Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

On Monday, Oct. 14, they were also spotted attending a New York Yankees playoff game in the Bronx.

However, the sportsman did open up about his romantic weekend on the Wednesday, Oct. 16 episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

“It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody. All our friends [came],” Kelce said. “We had [an] unbelievable crew, with us and hanging with us.”