Chelsea Handler recalls ‘whack’ airplane incident with late dog Chunk

Chelsea Handler recalls dog Chunk's pill mix-up incident

Chelsea Handler reminisced about one “whack” airplane incident with late dog Chunk that happened because of a pill mix up.

“I thought I gave him a melatonin, and I gave him an Adderall accidentally because I had mixed all my pills together because I've been on vacation for quite a long time,” she told Kelly Ripa on the talk show host’s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera.

Adderall is a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

“I had taken a Xanax,” Handler, who was flying home from a vacation in Spain with Chunk, said of taking the drug, and thinking at the time that she has given her pet the sleep aid melatonin.

The comic continued, “Then I woke up, and the flight attendant was, like, shaking me by the shoulders, and she's like, ‘Miss Handler, [your] dog is running around the first-class cabin foaming at the mouth. We need you to get up and get him.’ “

“And I was like, ‘What? I have a dog? Like, what are you talking about?’ And I went over, and there he is licking the side of the bathroom door,” she shared.

The star added, “I was like, ‘Oh my God. My dignified, regal dog was acting completely out of whack.’ And I was like, ‘How could he react a melatonin like this?’"

“When I got home and I told my sister the story, she's like, ‘That wasn't a melatonin. You better look through your pill case,’” she recalled.

Handler recalled how her sister told her, “‘You're packing some serious heat in there, and you need to find out what you gave him.’“

According to People, the stand-up comedian shared earlier that she takes 17 supplements while on tours.