Amelia Dimoldenberg spills secret kiss ahead of Andrew Garfield Chicken Shop Date

Amelia Dimoldenberg confessed that she enjoys being single.

Amelia Dimoldenberg has hinted her love life was heating up as she unraveled more about her life.

Amelia confessed she shared a kiss with someone before her most awaited Chicken Shop Date with Andrew Garfield set to release on October 18th.

Earlier this week, she spoke to Drew Barrymore about how she enjoys being single these days.

She told the 49-year-old actress, "I'm feeling really good about being single at the moment, but that's because I kissed someone recently and I feel like as soon as…"

However, Drew interrupted her before she could finish her sentence to ask a more intimate detail about the kiss.

"Yeah, with tongue." she disclosed.

Later in the interview, the 29-year-old British journalist confirmed that she was single and had been for sometime.

The Blended actress went on to share that she was single as well to which Amelia cleverly suggested she should go to chicken shops to find dates.

The most anticipated episode of Chicken Shop Date with Andrew Garfield has sparked excitement among fans.

Ever since Amelia and Andrew’s exhilarating encounter at the Golden Globes 2023 fans are excited to see the pair reunite again.