Sarah Ferguson joins TikTok: 'first one in monarchy'

Sarah, Duchess of York, has officially joined TikTok, making her the first British royal to take the plunge onto the popular platform.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife is known for her openness and resilience, Fergie launched her new account, @sarahtheduchess, with a heartfelt video reflecting on her cancer journey.

In the video, which she filmed outdoors, she shared insights into her recent health battles, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023, followed by a malignant melanoma diagnosis just six months later in January 2024.

She sat down in a field to film the clip and captioned it: "My first ever TikTok!"

In her bio, the Duchess proudly describes herself as “Mum, Granny, Bestselling Author, Creative, and Founder of Sarah's Trust.”

Within hours, the video garnered over 2,000 views, with many fans expressing their support through comments and heart emojis.

To help boost her new account, Fergie also shared a QR code for her TikTok profile on her Instagram story, encouraging her followers to connect with her on this new platform.

As she begins to embrace TikTok, fans are eager to see how the Duchess will continue to use her platform to inspire others with her message of strength and hope.



