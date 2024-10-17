Mariah Carey slams the Grammys for 'scamming' her out of awards

Mariah Carey's last nomination was in 2009

Mariah Carey isn't holding back when it comes to the Grammy Awards.

Despite her massive success — 19 No. 1 hits and record-breaking sales — the iconic diva has only five Grammys to her name. In a candid conversation on the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Carey opened up about her feelings toward the Recording Academy.

"They scaaaaammed me," Carey, 55, declared, addressing the gap between her achievements and Grammy recognition. “They toy with me.”

Carey’s career started strong with two Grammy wins in 1991, including Best New Artist. But despite dominating the '90s with a string of No. 1 hits, she left the rest of the decade without any more trophies. In 1996, her Daydream album was nominated for six awards but won none.

Carey and the hosts also reflected on her critically acclaimed Butterfly album, which Carey considers her best work, yet it received zero major accolades.

“It has zero accolades,” she said, shaking her head at the injustice.

The Grammy snubs continued in 2006 when Carey was up for eight awards for The Emancipation of Mimi, winning three but losing the night's biggest categories.

Her last nomination came in 2009, leaving fans and Carey herself wondering why one of the industry's most celebrated voices hasn’t earned more Grammy love.