Justin Bieber’s father-in-law makes rare comment about Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s father-in-law calls Hailey Bieber 'a great gal': More inside

Stephen Baldwin has recently lauded his daughter Hailey Bailey for helping Justin Bieber to “survive” amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest.



The rapper relationship with Justin came under scrutiny after Sean was charged of sex trafficking and racketeering offences.

Speaking to MailOnline, Stephen praised his son-in-law for showing his brave side and credited daughter for supporting her singer husband during trying times.

The Usual Suspects actor said, “I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive.”

‘Their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever,” he told the outlet.

In August, Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, and his grandad Stephen expressed his elation about the newborn describing him as “incredibly cute”.

Stephen revealed that new parenthood has been “very relaxed” for the couple.

The actor added, “They're just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack and we're just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene.”

Hailey’s father also revealed he offered Jack his babysitting services, adding, “Sometimes grandpa can clean up. You know what I'm saying?”

Meanwhile, the source spilled to DailyMail.com that Hailey chose to keep her parents away from her baby son Jack amid her ongoing tensions with the pair.

The source shared, “Hailey had a blowout with her family when her dad asked for prayers for Hailey and Justin, and she told him that she did not want him meddling in her life.”

“Hailey was not happy about this at all,” noted an insider.