Liam Payne high on 'drugs' before death?

Liam Payne once opened up about struggles with suicidal ideation

Strip That Down singer Liam Payne, who died in a tragic incident on October 16, was apparently on drugs before death.

Seemingly, two call recordings emerged which indicate that the hotel's staff contacted emergency service to inform his situation as they purportedly believed he might be on drugs.

As per the revealed audio recordings, the staff of CasaSur Palermo hotel, where the star had been staying, called 911 twice to request for immediate help.



Prior to the Liam’s death, the chief receptionist of the hotel called 911 and told, “We have a guest who is destroying everything in his room. We need someone to come.”

He then reached out again pleading assistance, “The room has a balcony, and we are afraid he might do something.”

“We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger.”

“They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk,” he added.

However, Medical aid and local authorities were sent to the the hotel located in Buenos Aires.

