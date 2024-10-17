Simon Cowell makes major decision about BGT after Liam Payne’s demise

Simon Cowell has recently decided to call off the Britain's Got Talent auditions after Liam Payne's tragic death on October 16.
The singer reportedly died on Wednesday after falling from his room at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires.
Following his death news, producers did not decide when auditions would resume.
A spokesman for the programme's producer, Freemantle UK told MailOnline.com, “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family and all who loved him.”
Moreover, a post was also shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it read, “Simon Cowell has postponed today’s Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Blackpool following the death of Liam Payne. #BGT.”
For the unversed, Simon was the driving force behind Liam’s band One Direction.
Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI were all set for filming BGT after auditions began on Tuesday at the winter Gardens in Blackpool.
Speaking over Liam’s death, Amanda wrote a touching tribute on her social media alongside an old photo with Liam.
She remarked, “Such an awful tragedy. Sending love to his family and all those who loved him.”
Meanwhile, Liam died instantly from multiple injuries after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina. The star fractured his skull, with emergency services unable to save him at the spot.
