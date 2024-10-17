Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance roasted ahead of NFL match

Travis Kelce found himself at the center of a lighthearted debate about his love life with Taylor Swift.



Comedian Nikki Glaser playfully roasted him on You Smarter Than a Celebrity, saying: "Do you have any motivational speech for Travis? Cause his life is, like, not going great." Glaser continued, "I think he just needs [some motivation]" targeting his career and love life.

The NFL star and game show host, responded confidently, "I find motivation in everything."

The exchange followed Kelce and the Blank Space crooner's recent outing at the Yankees vs. Guardians playoff game on October 14, 2024. The pair have been spending quality time together before returning to their busy schedules.

As the singer-songwriter prepares to kick off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on October 18, the athlete will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on October 21, 2024.